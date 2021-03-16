Extreme leverage drove $500 million worth of BTC liquidations in one hour By Cointelegraph

Extreme leverage drove $500 million worth of BTC liquidations in one hour
The markets emphatically rejected the $60,000 price range on March 15, with excessive leverage driving a record $500 million worth of long liquidations over just 60 minutes.
Glassnode’s founders, Jan & Yann, emphasized the new record hourly Bitcoin for liquidations, noting that more than half open futures contracts prior to the margin calls were leveraged by at least 20 times.
