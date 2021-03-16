Ex-soldier charged with murder over alleged sniper bikie killing

Rebels member Nick Martin, 51, was allegedly murdered in December at Kwinana Motorplex in front of family, friends and hundreds of onlookers.

An unnamed former soldier has been charged with murder, and two counts of unlawful act or omission with intent to harm.

Nick Martin was shot at the Kwinana Motorplex arena with his family and hundreds of other people. (9News)

He is due to appear in court this morning.

The accused murderer was arrested by WA Police on Monday in the Perth suburb of Waikiki.

Police also seized a motorbike, a Toyota Prado and a boat.

Former Rebels bikie president Nick Martin. (9News)

It is believed Mr Martin was shot from a distance of more than 300m away.

The bullet went straight through the 51-year-old’s chest and into his son-in-law, Ricky Chapman, who was sitting behind him in the stands.