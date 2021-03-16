Erica Mena Flaunts Her Weight Loss And Fans Are Mesmerized By Her Latest Photos

Erica Mena is flaunting her weight loss and her fans are mesmerized by her weight loss. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account that has people in awe.

Someone said: ‘You wanna get to know me again? 👽 @rolandbanks.’

Another follower posetd this: ‘I just wanna know if ur with SafAree or not? Them family group photos are over . If so then yes will def like to know ya.’

A fan said: ‘Beauty at its finest! My girl single again,’ and one other commenter said: ‘I am actually praying that you both communicate and really participate in a marriage. 😢’

Someone else posted this: ‘Erica if you don’t say hey to me imma DM Safari and tell him you just uploaded a picture’ and a follower said: ‘Ain’t you married tho? How you asking the next man some crazy shit like that.’

Someone else said: ‘Okay Now Sexy…. I know thats right spice they Marriage right back together😍❤️🔥’ and a commenter posted this: ‘That man is a damn fool smfh get it girl 🙌🔥’

A follower said: ‘Damn beautiful 😍 you really don’t play fair 😢’ and a comment posted this: ‘now you back selling pussy on ig cause Safaree realized you can’t turn a hoe into a housewife….don’t you think you need to get to know you again erica.’

Safaree shared a video in which he is showing fans what he does after a workout session. Check out the funny clip below.

‘After my workout, I was hot, so I wanted to cool off, thinking it was hot outside SMH. Little did I know 🤦🏾‍♂️ MY POOL WAS FREEZING OMGGG 🤬🥶 backflip by summer @mau_bikelife’ Safaree captioned his post.

