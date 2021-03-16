Emmanuel Acho After The Final Rose Host Twitter Reactions

“Emmanuel Acho is proof that Chris Harrison isn’t the only person for the job, and not even the best person for the job.”
As you probably know, on last night’s Bachelor finale, Matt James ended up leaving the show not engaged, but rather in a relationship with contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.
Not long after filming wrapped, photos from 2018 surfaced of Rachael at a racially insensitive antebellum-themed party. Rachael immediately faced backlash for this, and the situation even cost Chris Harrison his hosting gig after he defended her in an interview with Rachel Lindsay.
Who would replace Harrison on After the Final Rose was a hot topic for a minute, and ultimately, ABC chose to go with Emmanuel Acho, who is a former NFL linebacker, talk show host, and author of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.
Acho gave us many memorable quotes last night, but perhaps his most poignant was this one:
So after last night, I think it’s safe to say that Emmanuel Acho absolutely CRUSHED IT. Here’s what Twitter had to say about Bachelor Nation’s new favorite host:
2.
7.
11.
14.
Emmanuel, thank you so much for sharing your wisdom and thoughtfulness with Bachelor Nation, and for asking the questions that desperately needed to be asked. Here’s to hoping we all get to see a lot more of you on our TV screens soon!!!!!!!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.