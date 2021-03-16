Emmanuel Acho After The Final Rose Host Twitter Reactions

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“Emmanuel Acho is proof that Chris Harrison isn’t the only person for the job, and not even the best person for the job.”

As you probably know, on last night’s Bachelor finale, Matt James ended up leaving the show not engaged, but rather in a relationship with contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.


Craig Sjodin / Getty Images

Not long after filming wrapped, photos from 2018 surfaced of Rachael at a racially insensitive antebellum-themed party. Rachael immediately faced backlash for this, and the situation even cost Chris Harrison his hosting gig after he defended her in an interview with Rachel Lindsay.


Craig Sjodin / Getty Images

Who would replace Harrison on After the Final Rose was a hot topic for a minute, and ultimately, ABC chose to go with Emmanuel Acho, who is a former NFL linebacker, talk show host, and author of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.

Acho gave us many memorable quotes last night, but perhaps his most poignant was this one:

So after last night, I think it’s safe to say that Emmanuel Acho absolutely CRUSHED IT. Here’s what Twitter had to say about Bachelor Nation’s new favorite host:

2.

THIS is why @EmmanuelAcho needed to host the show tonight and not Chris. Chris can’t possibly have this same conversation, nor have the understanding that another black man can have with Matt. He knows what to ask &amp; he knows what to follow with bc he’s experienced it himself.

THIS is why @EmmanuelAcho needed to host the show tonight and not Chris. Chris can’t possibly have this same conversation, nor have the understanding that another black man can have with Matt. He knows what to ask &amp; he knows what to follow with bc he’s experienced it himself.


Twitter: @RealitySteve

7.

Matt referring to himself as Black man while talking to Emmanuel Acho on #ATFR vs how he had to downplay his Blackness to Chris Harrison says all you need to know how CH never made Matt feel safe to be around. That says everything about CH and #TheBachelor’s history of racism.

Matt referring to himself as Black man while talking to Emmanuel Acho on #ATFR vs how he had to downplay his Blackness to Chris Harrison says all you need to know how CH never made Matt feel safe to be around. That says everything about CH and #TheBachelor’s history of racism.


Twitter: @RealityRose_

11.

“I walk around realizing I might be the only Black man that this person comes in contact with today, so let me do my best job to adequately represent Black men across the country.” This hit me like a punch in the gut. @EmmanuelAcho is killing it. #TheBachelor

“I walk around realizing I might be the only Black man that this person comes in contact with today, so let me do my best job to adequately represent Black men across the country.” This hit me like a punch in the gut. @EmmanuelAcho is killing it.
#TheBachelor


Twitter: @KristenGBaldwin

14.

.@EmmanuelAcho is doing such an excellent job. Further proof that Chris Harrison isn’t the only person for the job, and not even the best person for the job. #TheBachelor

.@EmmanuelAcho is doing such an excellent job. Further proof that Chris Harrison isn’t the only person for the job, and not even the best person for the job. #TheBachelor


Twitter: @Swainsch

Emmanuel, thank you so much for sharing your wisdom and thoughtfulness with Bachelor Nation, and for asking the questions that desperately needed to be asked. Here’s to hoping we all get to see a lot more of you on our TV screens soon!!!!!!!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR