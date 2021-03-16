Emily Ratajkowski Appears to Have Flat Stomach in First Pic Days After Giving Birth

WENN/Derrick Salters

The 29-year-old model and new mom doesn’t show any sign of baby weight while stepping out with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in New York City, less than a week after welcoming her first child.

Emily Ratajkowski‘s body appears to have bounced back in no time after she gave birth to her first child. The model, who has often made other women green with envy for her stunning figure, has seemingly regained her pre-baby body in a matter of days after welcoming her son with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

On Sunday, March 14, the 29-year-old was seen in public for the first time, six days after she officially became a mom. The brunette beauty was stepping out with her actor and producer husband in New York City while walking their dog.

The pair bundled up in warm outfits, but Emily showed no sign of any baby weight underneath her black jumper, a mustard bomber jacket and beige trousers. She also wore white sneakers while completing her look with a black beanie, a pair of shades and a black face mask for protection.

Her husband, meanwhile, donned a black jacket with a green hoodie and a white T-shirt underneath, teamed with dark gray pants. He carried a brown bag and wore dark shades while holding their dog’s leash. He, however, didn’t bother to wear a face mask for the outing.

Just a few days ago, on Thursday, March 11, Emily revealed on her Instagram page that she has given birth to her first child. The “Gone Girl” actress shared the news along with a pic of her breastfeeding the newborn.

“Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” she captioned the snap, revealing that her son was named Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Emily confirmed her pregnancy as part of a Vogue magazine cover shoot in October 2020, in which she explained she wouldn’t be forcing “gender stereotypes” on her child. “When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always, ‘Do you know what you want?’ ” she shared in an interview with the publication.

She added, “We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though. One that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who – rather than what – is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be?”