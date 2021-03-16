Emergency flood warning as storms continue for Queensland and NSW

Showers and storms are lashing Queensland and NSW today as some places brace for flooding.

An emergency warning has been issued for the rural town of Sapphire in central Queensland where to heavy rain has caused rapid rises in the Retreat Creek with major flooding expected.

“Properties in low-lying areas are likely to be impacted. Council advises residents to warn neighbours, secure belongings and move to higher ground now,” the warning from Fire and Emergency Services said.

Queensland hit with heavy rain and storms with flood warnings issued for some areas. (9News)

Parts of drought-affected central and southern Queensland are receiving some welcome rain this week, with some areas collecting their best drops in three years.

During the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday, falls of 30-60mm were recorded over a broad area stretching from the Maranoa and Warrego District up through the Central Highlands and Coalfields and across to the Wide Bay and Burnett and Capricornia coasts. Some places even picked up more than 100mm.

Maryborough’s 103.2mm during the 24-hours to 9am Tuesday was its highest daily total since early 2018. It’s also more rain than the city received during the first two and a half months of this year. Rockhampton collected 32mm, which was its best daily rainfall so far this year.

But while the recent rain has been welcome, it hasn’t been enough to eradicate the rainfall deficits that have built up over a number of months, and in some places, years.

At 9am on Tuesday, a long stretch of the coast and adjacent inland from about Mackay down to the Sunshine Coast was still running about 200-400mm below their average year-to-date rainfall totals.

Despite Rockhampton’s recent rain, this is still the city’s second driest start to a year on record.

Thankfully more rain will fall over central and southern Queensland during the remainder of this week, helping ease these rainfall deficiencies a bit further in some areas.

The wet weather will shift toward NSW today as storms travel south from Queensland.

“It will still continue about Queensland as well but it will start to develop throughout northern NSW,” meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology Sarah Scully told Today.

“The soils of NSW at the moment are nearly saturated so if there’s any heavy rainfall that comes down on top of that it’s difficult to run-off and there’s a higher risk of flooding through that area.”

The wild weather is contributing to dangerous surf conditions for NSW with warnings in place for the Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

A broad trough is also causing showers and storms across the northern Tropics while a weak trough over southwest Western Australia is causing a few light showers.

A high pressure system is keeping elsewhere mostly dry and clear.