Elton John Slammed Vatican Hypocrisy With One Tweet

Points were made, things were said, entire institutions were exposed.

The Vatican is back at it again!

On Monday, the AP reported that the Catholic Church said they will not be blessing same-sex unions because they “cannot bless sin.”


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Which, like, OK. We’ve been here before!

Obviously, this caused quite a reaction:

Twitter: @danjlevy

But one that I found most interesting is the reaction from Elton John.

Elton tweeted about one particular aspect of the Vatican’s hypocrisy that I honestly never knew about:

How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they “are sin”, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in “Rocketman” - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy @VaticanNews @Pontifex

How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they “are sin”, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in “Rocketman” – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy

@VaticanNews @Pontifex


Twitter: @eltonofficial

Elton linked to an article from the Daily Beast which explained how the movie about his life, Rocketman, was partially funded by the Vatican.


Photo Credit: Gavin Bond / Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

The article says that in 2019 the Vatican spent $4.5 million to fund Men in Black: International and Rocketman.


David Appleby / Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

As Elton said, Rocketman is about finding happiness in his marriage with David Furnish.


Rick Diamond / Getty Images

A movie about a gay man finding happiness in his gay relationship featuring gay sex? Seems pretty gay to me!


Rick Diamond / Getty Images

In conclusion, the Vatican remains hypocritical, and at this point, I wouldn’t expect anything else from them.

