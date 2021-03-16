Elliot Page Opens Up About Coming Out As Trans

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Elliot wrote.
“I love that I am trans,” he went on. “And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”
“To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” he concluded his statement.
“I felt like a boy,” Elliot told Time of his childhood. “I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday.”
“I became a professional actor at the age of ten,” he went on, saying his career path meant he had to grow out his hair again in order to “look a certain way.”
“I just never recognized myself,” Elliot said of his experience working as an actor before he came out. “For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself.”