Elliot Page Debuts New Look After Breast Removal Surgery

Time Magazine/Wynne Neilly

The ‘Juno’ star, formerly known as Ellen Page, fully embraces his new identity as a transgender man after going under the knife to have his breasts removed.

AceShowbiz –

Actor Elliot Page is finally able to live his life authentically after undergoing surgery to have his breasts removed.

The “Juno” star, born Ellen Page, announced he was non-binary and transgender in December (20), as he shared his preferred pronouns of “he” and “they.”

Now Page has revealed he has taken another big step to embracing his new lifestyle by having surgery to flatten his chest, an operation he was already recovering from when he went public with his new gender identity.

<br />

In a candid interview with Time Magazine, the actor, who shows off his new look in an accompanying cover shoot, admits the physical aspect of his transition has been cathartic, because it’s something he’s wanted ever since enduring the “total hell” of puberty.

“It has completely transformed my life,” he says, later adding it was “not only life-changing but lifesaving.”

Page recalls struggling to feel comfortable in the female form after shooting to fame with 2007 teen pregnancy drama “Juno”, particularly when it came to red carpet events.

“I just never recognised myself,” he confesses. “For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself.”

Even just being offered women’s clothing to wear caused Page to feel sick, “(I didn’t know) how to explain to people that even though (I was) an actor, just putting on a T-shirt cut for a woman would make me so unwell.”

Page, who had previously ‘come out’ as gay in 2014, credits the isolation period at the start of the COVID crisis with forcing him to confront his long-held anxieties about gender and fully accept who he is.

“I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding,” he explains.

Inspired by the career success of transgender stars like “Pose” writer/director Janet Mock and “Orange Is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox, Page was able to let go of the “shame and discomfort” he had had about his body, and make decisions about how he wanted to live his life going forward.

“I was finally able to embrace being transgender, and letting myself fully become who I am,” he shares.

Page, who separated from his wife of two years, Emma Portner, last summer and filed for divorce earlier this year (21), is now looking forward to a fresh start in Hollywood.

“I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body,” he says. “No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now.”

And Page’s joy is evident on the set of “The Umbrella Academy” as he reprises his role as Vanya Hargreeves for the third season of the Netflix hit.

“It seems like there’s a tremendous weight off his shoulders, a feeling of comfort,” showrunner Steve Blackman tells Time. “There’s a lightness, a lot more smiling.”

A premiere date for the new season – Page’s first as a transgender man – has yet to be announced.