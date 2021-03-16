Electronic music pioneer Aphex Twin sells NFT for $127K in Ether By Cointelegraph

Electronic music legend Aphex Twin is the latest artist to join the ongoing nonfungible token, or NFT, mania in the music industry.

Richard James, popularly known as Aphex Twin, officially announced on Saturday his own release on major NFT platform Foundation.