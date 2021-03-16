Eddie Murphy Spills Craziest Prince Night Involved Rollerskating at Four in the Morning

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/PNP

When sitting down with Kelly Clarkson for her talk show, the ‘Coming 2 America’ star admits that he was glad he enjoyed a little marijuana before he agreed to put on the skates.

Eddie Murphy once got high and went rollerskating with his pal Prince in the middle of the night. The “Coming 2 America” star and the late “Kiss” hitmaker were friends for years and had a series of wild times, but Murphy’s favorite story took place at Prince’s house after one of the music legend’s concerts.

“The craziest Prince night, the most surreal Prince night, was [when] we went rollerskating at, like, four in the morning,” Eddie tells pop star Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. talk show. “It was after one of his concerts. We went to his house to get something to eat and it was three in the morning, four in the morning, and he said, ‘Hey, you wanna go rollerskating?’ ”

“I was like, ‘What?’ And he had a roller rink somewhere [in his house]. It was set up with music playing. And you know those shoes that people used to wear, that light up? Prince had these skates that the skates would light up [and] he was going around on these skates.”

Because the whole night was so surreal, Eddie’s glad he enjoyed a little marijuana first. “I was like, ‘Maybe I should take a hit of a joint, just in case I see something crazy,” he laughs. “And when we got there and he skated around with those skates on, I was like, ‘I am so glad I hit the joint before we came.’ ”





The rollerskating night was not the only memory Murphy had of Prince. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“, he recalled what the “Purple Rain” hitmaker wore for a basketball match. “Prince had on that outfit that was in the ‘Kiss’ video, where he had the little short shirt and the leather jacket with buttons and stuff,” he spilled. “He had a little gold chain around his waist. He had on a ‘waistlet’.”