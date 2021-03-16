Easing of COVID-19 restrictions expected for NSW today

New South Wales is set to announce a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions today despite fears of an outbreak in recent days.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in February the state would relax restrictions allowing people to stand while drinking inside bars and clubs “if everything goes well”.

The case sparked a rapid response from health authorities who issued a series of health alerts for venues primarily in the Huntsville area in Sydney’s south.

Since then, no further cases have been recorded, with Ms Berejiklian saying she felt “positive” about the ability of the state to handle a possible outbreak.

She described the state’s case numbers as “negligible” and said the government is more focused on promoting a post-COVID-19 world.

Gladys Berejiklian is expected to announce a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions today. (9News)

“We need to not be too upset if we get a case here or there so long as people are staying out of hospital, we are managing the situation, people are keeping their jobs, people are moving around as freely as possible, I think that’s the measure of success we need to focus on moving forward,” she said yesterday.

Currently, pubs, bars and clubs must not exceed the one customer per two square metre rule and patrons must remain seated while indoors.

Dance floors are still banned except for at weddings where 30 people are allowed at one time.

The relaxations are expected to include the ability to stand up while drinking indoors and outdoors at bars. (Getty)

The relaxations could provide a welcome boost to struggling pubs, bars and clubs after it was revealed the hospitality industry remains the most impacted by job losses as a result of the pandemic.

Latest statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show payroll jobs in the industry were 11.6 per cent below mid-March, more than fifty times above the levels for all industries sitting at 0.2 per cent below.