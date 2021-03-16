Dutch libertarian posts political campaign signs that read ‘Bitcoin is the future’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Dutch libertarian posts political campaign signs that read ‘Bitcoin is the future’

Robert Valentine, chairman of the Libertarian Party in the Netherlands, has erected a number of pro-crypto billboards in advance of an election later this week.

In an image shared on Valentine’s Twitter account, the libertarian party leader appears with laser eyes atop a message which states “ is the future.” The party is one of 37 vying for seats in the House of Representatives of the Netherlands, which is scheduled to hold a general election on March 17.