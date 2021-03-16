Dutch libertarian posts political campaign signs that read ‘Bitcoin is the future’ By Cointelegraph

Dutch libertarian posts political campaign signs that read ‘Bitcoin is the future’
Robert Valentine, chairman of the Libertarian Party in the Netherlands, has erected a number of pro-crypto billboards in advance of an election later this week.
In an image shared on Valentine’s Twitter account, the libertarian party leader appears with laser eyes atop a message which states “ is the future.” The party is one of 37 vying for seats in the House of Representatives of the Netherlands, which is scheduled to hold a general election on March 17.
