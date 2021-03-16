Dollar holds firm in cautious trading before Fed meets

Article content

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar clung to small

gains on Tuesday as caution reigned in currency markets ahead of

major central bank meetings, beginning with a two-day Federal

Reserve gathering due to start later in the global day.

The greenback hovered just off its highest since June versus

the yen and cemented a position around $1.19 per euro

in muted trading.

The firmer tone for the dollar came despite a retreat in

U.S. benchmark yields from the highest levels in more than a

year ahead of the Fed meeting.

Expectations are running low for monetary policymakers to

shift from their accommodative stance despite forecasts of rapid

economic growth in the wake of an accelerating COVID-19 vaccine

roll-out and a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

Investors will pore over whatever the Fed has to say about

the run-up in yields, which have risen on bets that economic

growth and inflation could prompt a faster-than-expected

normalization of monetary policy.

“It’s a very pivotal meeting from that perspective,” said

Mayank Mishra, an FX strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in

Singapore.

“The other thing that is being awaited is any decision on

the supplemental leverage ratio (SLR) exemption. We don’t expect