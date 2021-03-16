Daughter of former bikie boss Nick Martin shot dead demands answers

Nick Martin, 51, was allegedly murdered in December at Kwinana Motorplex, sparking a major police operation to find his accused assassin.

Police believe Mr Martin was shot by a sniper from more than 300 metres away.

Heartbroken daughter Tia Martin says she is devastated her father has been taken away from her. (Nine)

Nick Martin was shot at the Kwinana Motorplex arena with his family and hundreds of other people. (9News)

A Perth man was arrested on Monday in connection to the sniper assassination of the former bikie boss.

The man’s identity can’t be revealed for legal reasons, but he is an ex-soldier.

Speaking to 9News in her first television interview, daughter Tia Martin said she wanted to confront the people behind her father’s alleged murder.

“I want to see the people that organised it,” she said.

“I want to know why, why they though it was ok to take my dad away – not only away from me, but my daughter, from his parents.

“What gives them the right to do that?”

Tia Martin was extremely close to her father. (Nine)

Former Rebels bikie president Nick Martin. (9News)

Police raided several properties in Perth as they investigate the alleged murder. (9News)

Ms Martin said she had named her five-month-old daughter Niki in her father’s honour.

The 22-year-old does not know why her father was targeted.

“The people that have done this to him, I just want to know how they could do that to me as well,” she said.

Ms Martin said she hoped whoever pulled the trigger at Kwinana Motorplex would reveal the mastermind behind the plot.

“Hopefully the shooter will tell us who put him up to it and hopefully we can try and get some closure from that,” she said.

“Obviously they didn’t have the balls to do it face-to-face, it just shows how cowardly these people can be.”

Tia Martin named her daughter after her father. (Nine)

She told 9News she had an extremely close relationship with her father.

“He wasn’t this big tough bikie that everyone thinks he was, he was a son, a brother, a father, we all looked up to him,” Ms Martin said.

WA Police swooped on a property in the Perth suburb of Waikiki on Monday, arresting a man and seizing a motorbike, a silver Toyota Prado, a boat and items in brown paper bags.

The Waikiki home was one of three Perth properties raided by police.

Police believe they have recovered the weapon used to murder Mr Martin, but ballistic experts still have to confirm it.