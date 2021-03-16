Cynthia Bailey Is Grateful For Her Wedding – Check Out Her Memories Reflected In Photos

Cynthia Bailey recalled the amazing wedding that she and Mike Hill has. She has been flooding her social media account with all kinds of pics from the happy event and fans simply cannot have enough of these.

Check out some of the posts that she shared in her IG account.

Someone commented: ‘This is legendary! Cynthia, you have set the bar sooo high and what a perfect role model to do so for Black Queens everywhere!’

A follower said: ‘Beautiful, gorgeous, stunning 😍 ✨’ and someone else posted this: ‘Stunning no other words needed 🔥’

Someone else posted this message: ‘Congratulations 🍾 and wish you many more💪🏾💪🏾’ and another follower said: ‘Omg!! BREATHTAKING!!!! Your husband is one LUCKY man.❤️❤’

A fan posted this: ‘Simply beautiful and stunning @cynthiabailey 😊🔥’ and another follower said: ‘😍 So stunning! I shed a tear when the door popped open to your dress.’

Someone else said: ‘The wedding was beautiful and so we’re you!!! Love it!!❤️❤️’ and a commenter said: ‘You were stunning Mrs Hill !!! Congratulations to you both ❤️❤️’

A commenter posted this: ‘We get it!!!! your head over hills and in love it’s amazing but, can we move on??’ and a follower said: ‘Stunning isn’t even a good enough word @cynthiabailey 😍’

In other recent news, Cynthia Bailey shared some new pics on her social media account in which she looks amazing ina golden outfit. Check out the photos here.

‘Golden Rule: do unto others as you would have others do unto you.✨💫#womenshistorymonth #cynthia54 #piscesseason @denisemasonphotography @elitemediaconcepts @shikimahinds.eventsconcierge @idle.awhile,’ Cynthia captioned her post.

In other recent news, Cynthia Bailey might have given a scare to some of her fans these days when she shared some pics from a hospital bed.

Check out the post and the important message she shared on her social media account.