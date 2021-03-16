Crypto user offers $100K for Elon Musk’s tweet on proposed NFT By Cointelegraph

Crypto user offers $100K for Elon Musk’s tweet on proposed NFT
All the trendy aspects of the crypto space — non-fungible tokens, institutional adoption of , the quirkiness of Dogecoin — have found a home with Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk.
In a tweet today, the billionaire claimed he would be selling a musical non-fungible token, or NFT, with lyrics based on the hype surrounding the technology: “It’s verified, it’s guaranteed.” The video clip playing the song features a pair of diamond hands underneath the moon with Shiba Inu dogs — likely a reference to Dogecoin — circling.
