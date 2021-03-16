Corey Feldman Calls Soleil Moon Frye’s Hook Up With Charlie Sheen ‘Predatory’

Corey Feldman is sounding off regarding revelations Soleil Moon Frye made about Charlie Sheen in her Hulu documentary Kid 90. The documentary features home videos Soleil taped during the height of her 90s fame as she spent time with her family and famous friends. The Punky Brewster star also delved into some traumatic, personal experiences as she opened up about her first sexual experience that she likened to a sexual assault. She didn’t reveal the perpetrator’s name, but said when she was 17-years-old, she was with a boy she liked, but when things began moving too fast and she wanted to stop, he continued. She described the encounter as a “thrust” and was left emotionally damaged from the experience.

Six-months-later, Soleil would have her first consensual sexual encounter with a much older actor. Soleil had turned 18-years-old three months previous to her hook-up with then 29-year-old actor Charlie Sheen. Though Soleil affectionately spoke about Charlie Sheen and expressed how attracted she was to him. Soleil stated the following in Kid 90 about Charlie Sheen and their sexual encounter.

He’s somebody I’ve had a crush on for years. He’s a person that intrigues me and excites me.

According to Us Weekly, Charlie Sheen’s publicist, Jeff Ballard, released a statement on his client’s behalf in response to Soleil’s remarks.

She’s a good egg. I wish Soleil well in this resurgence of her. Jeff Ballard stated on Charlie Sheen’s behalf.

Though Soleil is singing Charlie’s praises, Corey Feldman isn’t being as generous with his comments. The Lost Boys star tweeted about the encounter and called it predatory.

On March 9, 2020, Corey Feldman premiered his documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys that focused on allegations that Corey Haim confided in multiple people that Charlie Sheen raped him when he was 13-years-old, on the set of the movie Lucas. Charlie Sheen denied the allegations via a statement through his publicist, but that hasn’t squelched the story. Though Charlie Sheen has his fair share of supporters who believe he is innocent of the allegations, there are others calling for Charlie Sheen to be cancelled — Corey Feldman is their loudest voice.

Corey Feldman tweeted the following i

WOW! WHEN DOES THE BLATANT CONDITIONING & PR SPIN DOCTORING END?!? YEA ITS SO GENTLEMANLY 2 TAKE AN 18 YR OLDS VIRGINITY W NO INTENTION OF BEING 2GETHER RIGHT?!? #PUKE NO ITS NOT RIGHT! ITS PREDATORY! A COVERUP! WATCH #MYTRUTHDOC @ http://MYTRUTHDOC.COM

You may see Corey Feldman’s tweet below.

WOW! WHEN DOES THE BLATANT CONDITIONING & PR SPIN DOCTORING END?!? YEA ITS SO GENTLEMANLY 2 TAKE AN 18 YR OLDS VIRGINITY W NO INTENTION OF BEING 2GETHER RIGHT?!? #PUKE NO ITS NOT RIGHT! ITS PREDATORY! A COVERUP! WATCH #MYTRUTHDOC @ https://t.co/7g3YqIvUPjhttps://t.co/GFKTvBwIZ8 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 16, 2021

An Open Secret tweeted about Sheen’s publicist Jeff Ballard and his friendship with Charlie Sheen, along with allegations of child sexual abuse. The tweets were based on blind items from Enty Lawyer and published in 2018 on the Crazy Days and Nights site.

You may read those blind items below.

BI #8 HUGE REVEAL by @entylawyer Hollywood publicist Jeff Ballard accused of molesting 12 y.o. boy & others Charlie Sheen, Ballard’s friend & former client also accused of child molesting We predicted this when it was published w/ background materials https://t.co/Rg7Io3AWeq — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) November 23, 2018

What do you think about Corey Feldman’s statement? Do you think Charlie Sheen’s 11-year-age difference with Soleil Moon Frye makes him a predator?

