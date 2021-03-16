China rejects likely EU human rights sanctions, ambassador says By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue in Beijing



BERLIN (Reuters) – China is deeply concerned over the European Union’s likely imposition of sanctions on the country related to human rights, Beijing’s ambassador to the EU said on Tuesday.

“We are against interference in other’s internal affairs, against sanctions and against groundless accusations,” Ambassador Zhang Ming told on online seminar.

“We want dialogue, not confrontation. We ask the EU to think twice,” he added.

The EU is set to sanction four Chinese officials and one entity, with travel bans and asset freezes, on March 22 over human rights abuses in China’s Uighur Muslim minority, according to EU diplomats.