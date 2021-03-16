China rejects likely EU human rights sanctions, ambassador says By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue in Beijing

BERLIN (Reuters) – China is deeply concerned over the European Union’s likely imposition of sanctions on the country related to human rights, Beijing’s ambassador to the EU said on Tuesday.

“We are against interference in other’s internal affairs, against sanctions and against groundless accusations,” Ambassador Zhang Ming told on online seminar.

“We want dialogue, not confrontation. We ask the EU to think twice,” he added.

The EU is set to sanction four Chinese officials and one entity, with travel bans and asset freezes, on March 22 over human rights abuses in China’s Uighur Muslim minority, according to EU diplomats.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR