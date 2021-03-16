Cardi B Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Grammy Performance

WENN/Avalon

Fans are speculating that the ‘WAP’ raptress might be pregnant with her second child after some viewers noticed she looked ‘thicker’ than usual during her performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

AceShowbiz –

Cardi B‘s Grammy performance has sparked pregnancy speculation anew. Her fans have been buzzing on the Internet about whether or not the rapper is expecting her second child with Offset after the mother of one looked “thicker” than usual while performing at the Sunday, March 14 event.

For the 63rd annual Grammy Award performance, the Bronx femcee donned a metallic outfit that exposed her mid section. Some viewers believed that the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker sported what appeared to be a baby bump, while others noticed that she failed to bring out the energy that she usually does while performing.

One of her fans reacted after seeing her Grammy performance, “I can’t tell if Cardi B is arching her back, or if she looks pregnant.” Another raised a similar question, “Is Cardi B pregnant?! I called it.” A third one was even more convinced, writing on Twitter, “Damn definitely can tell Cardi B pregnant again congratulations.” Someone else chimed in, “Cardi B pregnant? She look thicker than normal.”

Adding fuel to the pregnancy speculation, Cardi recently admitted on Twitter that she has not been in the best shape lately. “Sorry guys I haven’t been active today. Last night was a crazy experience and I got no one to blame by myself. Soon you will see why my body feels destroyed,” she tweeted ahead of her Grammy performance. “UP s doing soo good and I’m excited for yall to see my performance. Tune in.”

She made a similar statement about her body condition following the Grammy ceremony, writing, I hope you guys enjoyed The UP/WAP performance.Boyyy I was tired but I didn’t want to make my fans wait so long for a performance.Love you guys. Congrats on all the winners tonight.” Additionally, when a fan asked, “Are you good sister?” the 28-year-old star replied, “I feel kinda sick.”

<br />

Cardi has not addressed the pregnancy speculation, but in a follow-up tweet, she suggested that her previous statement about her body feeling “destroyed” has been taken out of context. “I’m seeing this tweet everywhere and I see that it’s getting used the wrong way,” she wrote on Monday. Teasing about a new project, she added, “Just know I was working on something not Grammy related but VERY F**KIN DOPE …Shhheessh.”