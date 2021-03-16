Cardi B Celebrating as ‘WAP’ Grammy Performance Becomes Viral Hit Following Criticisms

WENN

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker thanks the conservative critics including Candace Owens and FOX News for helping to boost online views of her raunchy Grammy performance.

Cardi B is embracing the conservative backlash to her raunchy Grammy Awards performance of “WAP” because the controversy is only helping to drive up video views of the set.

The rapper teamed up with song collaborator Megan Thee Stallion to turn up the heat at Sunday’s (14Mar21) ceremony with a steamy rendition of the X-rated tune, which saw the stars bump and grind against one another onstage.

The set sent conservative political commentators into a spin, with pundit Candace Owens claiming the performance of “WAP” was “an attack on American values,” adding, “We are celebrating perversity.”

However, Cardi, who has always made it clear the song was not for children, insists having haters discuss the topic on TV and online has only served to boost YouTube views of her Grammys appearance, which ultimately benefits her.

“Love it or hate it, criticize it, judge it JUST BRING THE VIEWS IN… NUMBER 1 trending,” she tweeted on Monday.

As the video footage passed the four million views mark, Cardi quipped, “Americans are so horny,” and went on to share footage of Owens’ appearance on broadcaster Tucker Carlson‘s Fox News show.

“Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap (sic),” she joked in the early hours of Tuesday.

Cardi has since remarked, “Matter fact I’m just going to thank Candy (Owens).”

“She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales…”

“STREAM UP AND WAP .REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE (sic).”

Cardi is no stranger to the criticism of “WAP”, an acronym for “Wet A** P**sy”, as she also faced backlash over the song’s subject matter when it was first released last summer (20).