Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Slammed for Glorifying Prostitution With ‘WAP’ Grammys Performance

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation claims in a statement that the two raptresses’ performance at the award-giving show was too racy, likening it to a ‘cut from a hardcore pornography film.’

AceShowbiz –

Cardi B and her “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion brought heat at the 63rd Grammy Awards on Monday, March 14 with their performance of the racy song. While some were impressed by the spectacular performance, some others criticized the two raptresses and the Grammys for allegedly contributing “to the sexual exploitation of women by glamorizing prostitution and stripping.”

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation claimed in a statement that Megan and Cardi’s performance was too racy, likening it to a “cut from a hardcore pornography film.” Dawn Hawkins, the Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the group, also believed that CBS should have not air the performance “despite the ‘popularity’ ” of the song.

“Prostitution and stripping are never empowering for women, as they set up systems that exploit and oppress women,” read the statement. “CBS has contributed to furthering the sexual exploitation of women and contributed to the ‘normalization’ of porn culture.”

This is hardly the first time for Cardi and Megan to receive backlash for the raunchy song. During her appearance on Australian radio show “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” back in August 2020, Cardi defended the chart-topping track, saying, “The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music.”

She went on to say, “Other people might think it’s strange and vulgar, but to me it’s almost like really normal, you know what I’m saying.” Referring to her and Offset‘s daughter Kulture, Cardi added, “No, of course I don’t want my child to listen to this song and everything. It’s for adults.”

Megan also blasted critics during her appearance in a December 2020 episode of “The Jonathan Ross Show“. “All the male rappers I know love WAP. I feel like, for a long time, men felt like they owned sex,” she said at the time. “Sometimes when women speak about sex, I feel like it makes other people uncomfortable because it’s like, ‘How dare you talk about your own vagina? You’re not supposed to be talking about a vagina.’ But, I mean it’s frickin’ 2020, why am I not allowed to talk about my body? It’s my goddamn body.”