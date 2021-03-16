Cardano Jumps 20% In Rally By Investing.com



Cardano Jumps 20% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $1.234007 by 13:37 (17:37 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 20.12% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 20.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $37.190247B, or 2.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $41.646475B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.001835 to $1.234091 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 0.26%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.202352B or 3.74% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9881 to $1.2341 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 16.85% from its all-time high of $1.48 set on February 27.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,070.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.26% on the day.

was trading at $1,763.92 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.43%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,038.298811B or 60.48% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $206.588811B or 12.03% of the total cryptocurrency market value.