Cardano Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.151140 by 13:02 (17:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 12.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 26.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $34.530512B, or 2.01% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $41.646475B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.001835 to $1.151140 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 7.62%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.710691B or 3.40% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9881 to $1.2069 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 22.44% from its all-time high of $1.48 set on February 27.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,803.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.96% on the day.

was trading at $1,804.65 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.87%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,039.021827B or 60.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $207.211126B or 12.06% of the total cryptocurrency market value.