Cara Delevingne On Her Upbringing And Sexuality

You know Cara Delevingne.
In a recent interview on the Goop podcast, the model and actor — who identifies as pansexual — talked about how growing up in an “old-fashioned household” led to her being “homophobic” when she was younger.
“I didn’t know anyone who was gay…I wasn’t knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic,” she said. “The idea of being same sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I would never, that’s disgusting, ugh.’”
Delevingne also talked about how her eventual coming out took a toll on her mental health due to her upbringing: “I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life [to being queer] because I was so ashamed of ever being that.”
“There is still a part of me where I’m like, Oh, I wish I could just be straight. There is still that side to it. It is really complicated.”
Delevingne also talked about being “an androgynous person,” saying, “I love being a woman and dressing up and doing all that, but I also love being a rough-and-tumble ‘man’…I feel so much more comfortable in the fluidity of what it is to be just a human and to be an animal, almost, because that’s what we are. To trust in your own instincts.”
In the meantime, you can catch Delevingne in last year’s romantic drama Life in a Year. I haven’t seen it yet, but it looks pretty interesting!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!