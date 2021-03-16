Home Entertainment Can You Remember These Heartthrobs?

Can You Remember These Heartthrobs?

Bonus points if you had posters of any of these guys in your childhood bedroom.

  1. Who’s this?

    John Sciulli/WireImage for Rogers & Cowan via Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Jesse McCartney

  2. What about this guy?

    SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Nick Cannon

  3. Who’s this blue-eyed guy?

    L. Cohen/WireImage via Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Frankie Muniz

  4. Who’s this blondie?

    Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Aaron Carter

  5. Who’s this?

    Steve Grayson/WireImage via Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Bow Wow

  6. Who’s this handsome fella?

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Chad Michael Murray

  7. Do you know who this guy is?

    Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Freddie Prinze Jr.

  8. Who is this?

    J. Merritt/FilmMagic via Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Ricky Martin

  9. Who’s this Yankees fan?

    Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

  10. Who’s this?

    Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    James Van Der Beek

  11. Who’s this sandy-haired star?

    Fred Hayes / Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Zac Efron

  12. And finally, who is this?

    Ian West – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    Orlando Bloom

