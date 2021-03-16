Can You Remember These Heartthrobs?

EntertainmentCan You Remember These Heartthrobs?By Bradly Lamb - March 16, 202101ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Bonus points if you had posters of any of these guys in your childhood bedroom. Who’s this? John Sciulli/WireImage for Rogers & Cowan via Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Jesse McCartney What about this guy? SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Nick Cannon Who’s this blue-eyed guy? L. Cohen/WireImage via Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Frankie Muniz Who’s this blondie? Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Aaron Carter Who’s this? Steve Grayson/WireImage via Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Bow Wow Who’s this handsome fella? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Chad Michael Murray Do you know who this guy is? Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Freddie Prinze Jr. Who is this? J. Merritt/FilmMagic via Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Ricky Martin Who’s this Yankees fan? Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images Who’s this? Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images Correct! Wrong! James Van Der Beek Who’s this sandy-haired star? Fred Hayes / Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection Correct! Wrong! Zac Efron And finally, who is this? Ian West – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images Correct! Wrong! Orlando BloomBuzzFeed DailyKeep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!