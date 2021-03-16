Bulls favored ahead of record $6.1B Bitcoin options expiry on March 26 By Cointelegraph

Most exchanges offer monthly exposures, although a few also hold weekly options for short-term contracts. Jan. 29, 2020, had the largest expiry on record as $3.5 billion worth of option contracts expired. This figure represented 36% of all open interest at that time.

Over the past two months, the open interest on options increased by 60% to reach $13.5 billion as the BTC price rose to a new all-time high. The result of Bitcoin’s price appreciation and the rising options open interest resulted in a potentially historic $6.1 billion expiry set for March 26.

