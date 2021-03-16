Bulls favored ahead of record $6.1B Bitcoin options expiry on March 26 By Cointelegraph

Bulls favored ahead of record $6.1B Bitcoin options expiry on March 26
Over the past two months, the open interest on options increased by 60% to reach $13.5 billion as the BTC price rose to a new all-time high. The result of Bitcoin’s price appreciation and the rising options open interest resulted in a potentially historic $6.1 billion expiry set for March 26.
Most exchanges offer monthly exposures, although a few also hold weekly options for short-term contracts. Jan. 29, 2020, had the largest expiry on record as $3.5 billion worth of option contracts expired. This figure represented 36% of all open interest at that time.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.