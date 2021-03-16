Bullish case for Ethereum strengthens as exchange ETH outflows outpace Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Bullish case for Ethereum strengthens as exchange ETH outflows outpace Bitcoin
Ether (ETH) reserves on exchanges are continuing to decline despite being at historic lows. This trend indicates a supply shortage of ETH across major trading platforms following the release of an 2.0 deposit wallet for staking.
As Cointelegraph previously reported, staking neared $4 billion in January, leading to around 2% of ETH’s supply being locked in the Eth2 deposit contract.
