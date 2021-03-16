Broncos exercise option to keep Von Miller for 2021 season

Von Miller will be staying in Denver, as the Broncos will reportedly exercise the $7 million guarantee on Miller’s $18 million salary for the upcoming season.

According to 9News’s Mike Klis, the Broncos offered Miller a restructured contract last week that would have included a pay cut but the pass-rusher declined. However, Broncos general manager George Paton was intent on keeping Miller with the team and felt that the $18 million salary was reasonable in comparison to what other pass-rushers had received in free agency.

Miller is hoping to get his career back on track after a rough couple of years. In 2019, he failed to record double-digit sacks for the first time since 2013 and he then missed the entire 2020 season after he dislocated his peroneal tendon just days before the season began. The 31-year-old is expected to be completely recovered from his injury in time for the 2021 season.

For Miller, he is entering the final year of the six-year, $114.5 million deal he signed with Denver in 2016, keeping him off the free-agent market for at least one more season. The former Super Bowl MVP should be motivated to return to his pre-injury form, as he could potentially earn himself another solid payday if he plays well this season.