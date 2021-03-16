Brexit won’t mean lower capital for insurers, says Bank of England By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London

LONDON (Reuters) – A review of rules for the insurance sector after Brexit will take time to complete, but it will not lead to any “radical departure” or a reduction in capital requirements, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Monday.

“Now that we have left the EU we have no interest whatsoever in lowering levels of resilience or policyholder protection, but we can and should make changes to tailor regulation so it fits our market better and is more efficient and coherent,” Woods told the Association of British Insurers.

“That process will take some time but it will work better if the detailed rules are placed into our rulebook.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR