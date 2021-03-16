BitMEX executive surrenders in New York, pleads not guilty By Cointelegraph

Ben Delo, one of the founders and co-owners of embattled crypto derivatives exchange, BitMEX, has surrendered to U.S authorities in New York.

According to Bloomberg, Delo was arraigned remotely before U.S Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave during a proceeding on March 15. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on a bail bond of $20 million.