Bindi Irwin Reportedly Already Giving Birth

Instagram

The latest ‘bump update’ that Steve Irwin’s daughter shares appears to have been taken in February, prompting speculation that she and Chandler Powell have secretly welcomed their first child.

AceShowbiz –

Congratulations might be in order for Bindi Irwin. More than seven months after announcing that she and husband Chandler Powell were expecting their first child, the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin was reported to have given birth to their baby.

On Monday, March 15, the 22-year-old conservationist shared the latest “bump update” on Twitter and Instagram. In the picture, she was seen posing next to her husband, her mother Terri Irwin and her brother Robert Irwin at Australia Zoo in Queensland, Australia. In the accompanying message, she raved, “Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to arrive.”

<br />

The TV personality’s picture appeared to have been taken in February, and led to speculations that she and her spouse have secretly welcomed their little bundle of joy. On what prompted such theory, she, her husband and her mother were sporting the same outfits they were captured when leaving the zoo on February 19.

A few days before posting the March 15 post, Bindi’s husband reflected on her pregnancy journey via Instagram. “My girls. In awe every day of how my wife has been handling 9 months of pregnancy. @bindisueirwin, you’re going to be the most incredible momma to our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I love you,” he penned alongside photos of the two.

<br />

Bindi confirmed her pregnancy in mid-August 2020. Putting out an image of herself and her husband holding a toddler-sized uniform from Australia Zoo, she announced, “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us,” she continued. “Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

Bindi and Chandler tied the knot in March the same year.