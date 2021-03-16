Best Bachelor Matt James Finale Twitter Reactions

That “After The Final Rose” was better than the finale.
I’m not usually a fan of the “After the Final Rose” segment, but honestly, last night’s was even better than the actual Bachelor finale. Emmanuel Acho asked the hard questions, and Matt James took his time to answer them. All I can say is…thank god Chris Harrison wasn’t the one asking those questions!!!! BUT MOVING ON, in honor of the final episode of the season, here are some of the best tweets of the night that truly captured everything that happened:
30.
31.
49.
53.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.