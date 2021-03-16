Ben Simmons fires back at Wizards announcer with savage diss

Ben Simmons is posterizing a man without even having to leave the ground.

The Philadelphia 76ers star came under fire from Washington Wizards play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher over the weekend. During Friday’s Sixers-Wizards game, Kutcher called Simmons one of the most overrated players in the league. Kutcher even doubled down on his take in a subsequent tweet.

Simmons was asked about Kutcher’s comments on Sunday and responded with a savage burn.

“He’s like a 5’5″ commentator for the Wizards,” said the three-time All-Star, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. “I can’t give it too much attention.”

Simmons did not even play against the Wizards because of health and safety protocols, so Kutcher’s shade seemed a bit unwarranted. Simmons is also a highly unique 16-8-8 player with elite size and defense for his position. That makes it difficult to imagine any universe in which he is overrated.

Additionally, the 24-year-old is is generally not a guy you want to beef with. Kutcher probably knows that now.