Belarus tech innovation zone may take on regulatory role for crypto business By Cointelegraph

Belarus tech innovation zone may take on regulatory role for crypto business
The Belarusian government has proposed to appoint the High Technologies Park Administration as a supervisory authority for local crypto exchanges and digital tokens, First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov announced on Tuesday.
“The government has proposed to make the Administration of the Hi-Tech Park a supervisory body for crypto-exchanges and digital tokens. The President supported the government’s idea. I believe that such a decision will be made shortly,” Snopkov said.
