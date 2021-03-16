Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.80% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.80%

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Polynovo Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.59% or 0.170 points to trade at 2.750 at the close. Meanwhile, Charter Hall Group (ASX:) added 5.51% or 0.64 points to end at 12.26 and Nearmap Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.14% or 0.110 points to 2.250 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Metcash Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.97% or 0.140 points to trade at 3.390 at the close. BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.17% or 1.040 points to end at 46.840 and Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:) was down 1.87% or 0.110 points to 5.770.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 801 to 523 and 358 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 14.59% to 15.506.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.09% or 1.50 to $1727.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.83% or 0.54 to hit $64.85 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.78% or 0.54 to trade at $68.34 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.34% to 0.7728, while AUD/JPY fell 0.24% to 84.41.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 91.935.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR