Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.80% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.80%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.80%.

The best performers of the session on the were Polynovo Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.59% or 0.170 points to trade at 2.750 at the close. Meanwhile, Charter Hall Group (ASX:) added 5.51% or 0.64 points to end at 12.26 and Nearmap Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.14% or 0.110 points to 2.250 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Metcash Ltd (ASX:), which fell 3.97% or 0.140 points to trade at 3.390 at the close. BHP Billiton Ltd (ASX:) declined 2.17% or 1.040 points to end at 46.840 and Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:) was down 1.87% or 0.110 points to 5.770.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 801 to 523 and 358 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 14.59% to 15.506.

Gold Futures for April delivery was down 0.09% or 1.50 to $1727.70 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.83% or 0.54 to hit $64.85 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.78% or 0.54 to trade at $68.34 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.34% to 0.7728, while AUD/JPY fell 0.24% to 84.41.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 91.935.