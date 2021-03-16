Australia expected to announce support for PNG amid COVID-19 wave

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
The new supports will include emergency vaccines for the entire health workforce and logistic support to get the jab to remote communities.
It comes amid fears Papua New Guinea passengers could bring a new wave of COVID-19 to Queensland after a number of returning passengers tested positive.
A file photo of Port Moresby general hospital in PNG. The country’s frontline health services are straining under the impact of the pandemic. (Nine)

In Papua New Guinea, from 3 January to 16 March there have been 2351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 26 deaths reported to WHO however there are concerns low testing numbers could be concealing the full extent of the outbreak.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed more than 50 per cent of the state’s cases in hotel quarantine originated in PNG.

Ms Palaszczuk called for more support from the Federal Government, saying she had been in talks with the Prime Minister over what could be done to assist the nation.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she is concerned about the situation in PNG and it is a ‘real risk’ to Australia. (Nine)

“We know there are an increasing number of cases in Papua New Guinea at the moment, and any additional support that the federal government can give, whether it’s vaccinating health care workers up there, ensuring that their hospitals are safe,” she said.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly said yesterday the situation is being watched closely.

“I’m very concerned about the situation in Papua New Guinea, we’re watching that very closely and actively,” Professor Kelly said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR