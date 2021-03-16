Australia expected to announce support for PNG amid COVID-19 wave

In Papua New Guinea, from 3 January to 16 March there have been 2351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 26 deaths reported to WHO however there are concerns low testing numbers could be concealing the full extent of the outbreak.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed more than 50 per cent of the state’s cases in hotel quarantine originated in PNG.
Ms Palaszczuk called for more support from the Federal Government, saying she had been in talks with the Prime Minister over what could be done to assist the nation.
“We know there are an increasing number of cases in Papua New Guinea at the moment, and any additional support that the federal government can give, whether it’s vaccinating health care workers up there, ensuring that their hospitals are safe,” she said.
Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly said yesterday the situation is being watched closely.
“I’m very concerned about the situation in Papua New Guinea, we’re watching that very closely and actively,” Professor Kelly said.