Andra Day Can’t Wait to Celebrate Oscar Nomination With Her Co-Stars

The 'United States vs. Billie Holiday' actress reveals director Lee Daniels was the first person she called as soon as she learned she's nominated for Best Actress.

Andra Day wasted no time in calling “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” director Lee Daniels after learning she’d been nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film.

The singer and screen star is up for the Best Actress gong at the ceremony, but has some tough competition from Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Frances McDormand, and Vanessa Kirby.

Reflecting on the moment she found out she’d been nominated for the prestigious award, Andra told Entertainment Tonight that she called director Lee straight away.

“The very first person I did have to call was Lee Daniels, obviously,” she said. “He just poured into me in such a powerful way.”

Andra also couldn’t wait to celebrate the news with her castmates from the film as she added, “I really wanted to talk to my cast because they’re like a second family, a second organ for me.”

She and fellow nominee Viola Davis have made history with this year’s nominations as it’s the first time two Black screen stars have been nominated for the leading actress prize since Diana Ross and Cicely Tyson in 1973.

Speaking about the historic nominations, Andra continued, “It matters. I also feel like, as Black women, that it’s been so long that we’ve believed the narrative… that there’s limited space. It has blessed me so much to encounter all these supportive, beautiful, wonderful Black women who feel seen and supported by this film and by Billie’s story.”

The 93rd Academy Awards takes place 25 April and will be broadcast from multiple locations, including both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles.