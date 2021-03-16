Ammika Harris Shows Off Her Figure In A See-Through Dress – Check Out The Throwback Photo She Shared Here

Ammika Harris shared a photo on her social media account in which she shows off her figure in a black lacy see-through dress. Fans appreciated her pic and they made sure to praise Chris Brown‘s baby mama in the comments.

‘Praying good energy for you and Aeko ❤️ love this’ a commenter said. Someone else posted this message here: ‘Gurl i just woke up and it’s 02.55 I can’t process this beauty at almost 3 am. U ARE BEAUTIFUL 🤍’

RELATED: Ammika Harris Shares New Photos That Have Fans Praising Her Flawless Look

A follower said: ‘“If you had a twin I would still choose you”❤️’ and one other follower said: ‘Yin and Yang always look young 🔥❤️ @ammikaaa cutie momma.’

RELATED: Chris Brown Attacked By Fans After He Commented On Rihanna’s Posts – Again

Someone else said: ‘Could you imagine! Super adorable picture @ammikaaa 🖤’ and one other follower said: ‘s

@ammikaaa Keep smiling you’re Winning 🙌🏼❤️❤️🙏🏼📷 #blessings’

Someone else posted this message: ‘You are AmaZing!!! May I ask how many tattoos you have? If you can do a video on them,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘@ammikaaa You got me thinking what’s my YIN and YANG 🤔 ❤️’

One other follower said: ‘Shoot! no wonder Chris be saying “mines” she’s beautiful from every angle. Like Bey says put that sevy-um dress on. And can tell she not only has beauty but brains to back it up😍❤’

More followers continued and praised Ammika in the comments like there’s no tomorrow. Check out the original post to see more comments.

Ammika is living her best life together with her and Chris’ baby boy Aeko. She keeps fans updated on a daily basis, and people are in love with her son.

Fans are not quite sure whether she and Chris are still together or if they are simply co-parenting Aeko.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more news about Ammika and her baby boy, who is loved by fans.