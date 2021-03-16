Altcoins spike to new highs while Bitcoin bulls aim to recapture $57K By Cointelegraph

Altcoins spike to new highs while Bitcoin bulls aim to recapture $57K
(BTC) price continues to recover from its sub-$55,000 correction and at the time of writing, traders are attempting to recapture the $57,000 level as a support.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that a wave of early morning selling pushed Bitcoin price to a daily low of $53,167 and while dip buyers did manage to step in, the lack of purchasing volume is keeping BTC pinned in what appears to be a tightening range.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.