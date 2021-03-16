Altcoins spike to new highs while Bitcoin bulls aim to recapture $57K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Altcoins spike to new highs while Bitcoin bulls aim to recapture $57K

(BTC) price continues to recover from its sub-$55,000 correction and at the time of writing, traders are attempting to recapture the $57,000 level as a support.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets and TradingView shows that a wave of early morning selling pushed Bitcoin price to a daily low of $53,167 and while dip buyers did manage to step in, the lack of purchasing volume is keeping BTC pinned in what appears to be a tightening range.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
LUNA/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360