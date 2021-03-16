Alicia Silverstone Loved Harry Styles 2021 Grammys Look

“Cher would be so honored.”

Alicia Silverstone loved Harry StylesClueless-inspired outfit at the 2021 Grammys. The actor, who played Cher in the ‘90s movie, gave him a sweet shout-out on Instagram.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles!!” she wrote. “Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar.”

Styles looked amazing on the red carpet in a yellow plaid suit jacket and a pink boa by Gucci.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Later that night, Styles gave an amazing acceptance speech when he won Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit single “Watermelon Sugar.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I’m really grateful to be here,” he said. “All of these songs are fucking massive, so thank you so much. I feel honored to be around all of you so thank you so much.”

Styles beat Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Doja Cat in the category.

Taking a few fashion tips from Cher seemed to work in Harry’s favor because he was dressed to impress when he accepted his award.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

