Alicia Silverstone Loved Harry Styles 2021 Grammys Look

Alicia Silverstone loved Harry Styles’ Clueless-inspired outfit at the 2021 Grammys. The actor, who played Cher in the ‘90s movie, gave him a sweet shout-out on Instagram.
“I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles!!” she wrote. “Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar.”
Styles looked amazing on the red carpet in a yellow plaid suit jacket and a pink boa by Gucci.
Later that night, Styles gave an amazing acceptance speech when he won Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit single “Watermelon Sugar.”
“I’m really grateful to be here,” he said. “All of these songs are fucking massive, so thank you so much. I feel honored to be around all of you so thank you so much.”
Styles beat Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Doja Cat in the category.
Taking a few fashion tips from Cher seemed to work in Harry’s favor because he was dressed to impress when he accepted his award.
