Actors Who I Can’t Believe Aren’t Related

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift are sisters and that’s just a fact.

1.

Look, I know we’ve been over this. But I refuse to believe that Amy Adams and Isla Fisher are not related.


Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images, Ben Pruchnie / WireImage via Getty Images


2.

And again, maybe it’s the red hair, but Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard have got to be cousins at least.


Frazer Harrison/VMN18 / Getty Images for MTV, Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center


3.

Have you ever seen Jillian Bell from 22 Jump Street and Morgan Turner from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in a room together?

4.

Jennifer Garner is Christa B. Allen’s mother. That’s just a fact.


M. Caulfield / WireImage via Getty Images

5.

And Idina Menzel is definitely related to Lea Michele.


Adam Rose / Fox Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

6.

Michelle Williams and Carey Mulligan have the same energy, and I still can’t remember which one was in The Great Gatsby.


Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images, Gaye Gerard / Getty Images


7.

I’m sorry, but there’s no way Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer aren’t related in real life.


Steve Granitz / WireImage via Getty Images, Michael Stewart / Getty Images


8.

Gabrielle Union could be the aunt of Ajiona Alexus from 13 Reasons Why.


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage via Getty Images, Joe Scarnici / FilmMagic via Getty Images



Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage via Getty Images, Juan Naharro Gimenez / WireImage via Getty Images


10.

As do Michael Gambon and Ian McKellan.


David M. Benett / Getty Images

11.

All of the girls from Full House are sisters. I know this in my soul.

12.

This has been said before, but Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry are sisters from another mister (Zooey even filled in as Katy in a music video while Katy was pregnant).


Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images, Vera Anderson / WireImage via Gettty Images


13.

I know this is awkward because they play love interests, but the actors for Miles and Alaska in Looking For Alaska have GOT to be twins.

14.

Adam Driver could EASILY have played a young Snape. Just saying.


Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection, Mike Marsland / WireImage via Getty Images


15.

Maybe it’s just the hair/skin tone contrast, but Krysten Ritter and Kat Dennings are definitely sisters.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images, Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage via Getty Images


16.

I know there’s ~bad blood~ here…but Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift look like literal twins.


Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014 / FilmMagic via Getty Images

17.

Frances McDormand and Jane Lynch both have substitute gym teacher energy.


Camilla Morandi – Corbis / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images


18.

Kiernan Shipka is McKenna Grace’s big sister because I’ve decided it’s so.


Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images


19.

And finally, Katharine Hepburn and Audrey Hepburn must be cousins at least, for no reason other than that they have the same last name and it’s not common. It just feels wrong.


Bettmann / Bettmann Archive via Getty Images, John Springer Collection / Corbis via Getty Images


BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR