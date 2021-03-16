Actors Who I Can’t Believe Aren’t Related

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift are sisters and that’s just a fact.
1.
Look, I know we’ve been over this. But I refuse to believe that Amy Adams and Isla Fisher are not related.
2.
And again, maybe it’s the red hair, but Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard have got to be cousins at least.
3.
Have you ever seen Jillian Bell from 22 Jump Street and Morgan Turner from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in a room together?
4.
Jennifer Garner is Christa B. Allen’s mother. That’s just a fact.
5.
And Idina Menzel is definitely related to Lea Michele.
6.
Michelle Williams and Carey Mulligan have the same energy, and I still can’t remember which one was in The Great Gatsby.
7.
I’m sorry, but there’s no way Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer aren’t related in real life.
8.
Gabrielle Union could be the aunt of Ajiona Alexus from 13 Reasons Why.
10.
As do Michael Gambon and Ian McKellan.
11.
All of the girls from Full House are sisters. I know this in my soul.
12.
This has been said before, but Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry are sisters from another mister (Zooey even filled in as Katy in a music video while Katy was pregnant).
13.
I know this is awkward because they play love interests, but the actors for Miles and Alaska in Looking For Alaska have GOT to be twins.
14.
Adam Driver could EASILY have played a young Snape. Just saying.
15.
Maybe it’s just the hair/skin tone contrast, but Krysten Ritter and Kat Dennings are definitely sisters.
16.
I know there’s ~bad blood~ here…but Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift look like literal twins.
17.
Frances McDormand and Jane Lynch both have substitute gym teacher energy.
18.
Kiernan Shipka is McKenna Grace’s big sister because I’ve decided it’s so.
19.
And finally, Katharine Hepburn and Audrey Hepburn must be cousins at least, for no reason other than that they have the same last name and it’s not common. It just feels wrong.
