ABC News interview By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Biden arrives to begin “Help is Here Tour” at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday told ABC News that he supported changing the Senate’s filibuster rule back to requiring senators talk on the floor to hold up a bill, the first time he has endorsed reforming the procedure.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden said he did not think the filibuster needed to be eliminated completely, but supported reverting to the old practice when senators “had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking.”

Asked if he supported bringing back the “talking filibuster,” Biden said, “I am. That’s what it was supposed to be.”

