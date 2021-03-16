A pause on AstraZeneca’s vaccine comes as Europe confronts a third wave of infections.

The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine by several European countries comes at a perilous moment: just as a third virus wave is cresting over the continent and its vaccine rollouts are lagging.

After reports emerged that a handful of people who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine had developed fatal brain hemorrhages and blood clots, first Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands temporarily halted their use of it. Then France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden followed suit on Monday and Tuesday.

Now, officials and immunologists throughout Europe worry that suspending one of the continent’s most commonly available vaccines will cost vital time in the race against dangerous, fast-spreading variants. They also fear that vaccine skeptics could be emboldened.

The European Union’s drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency, said on Monday that it would continue to investigate a possible connection between the AstraZeneca shots and blood clots or bleeding in the brain.