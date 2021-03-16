21 Weird Things Celebrities Did During The Pandemic

The pandemic really made celebrities do some crazy things.
1.
Vanessa Hudgens made a surreal video where she asked why the coronavirus was such a big deal.
2.
Sia posted this drawing that means…literally I have no idea what she was going for here.
Which then turned into this:
3.
Bette Midler saluted housekeepers because it appears she has never cooked or cleaned before.
4.
Gal Gadot and a bunch of very rich people sang “Imagine” from their mansions and vacation homes.
I still can’t believe she got so many people to agree to do it.
5.
Madonna called the coronavirus the “great equalizer” from a bathtub sprinkled with rose petals.
The great equalizer indeed.
6.
She also sang a song from her bathroom to the tune of “Vogue” about eating fried fish because there was no more pasta.
7.
Lionel Richie said he wants to make a new “We Are the World” for COVID-19 because that’s exactly what the world needed at the time.
8.
Jennifer Lopez continuously made us feel poor by posting videos in her Parasite-ish home.
I am both low-key creeped out and insanely jealous at the same time.
10.
Drake tried to make us feel bad for his quarantine situation by showing his private, full-size basketball court.
12.
Bella Hadid told us to stay inside while she ate a burrito topless.
13.
Katy Perry posted a video of Italian people singing her song “Roar” from their balconies.
14.
Madonna also fell for it lol. She thought they were singing her song “I Rise.”
15.
Jaime King made a bizarre video thanking the coronavirus — like, the literal virus — for bringing people together.
16.
Evangeline Lilly bragged about NOT socially distancing.
17.
Arnold Schwarzenegger told us to socially distance from his Jacuzzi while smoking a cigar.
18.
Elon Musk called the coronavirus panic dumb…
…and then said “fear is the mind-killer”:
19.
Billionaire David Geffen wished us well from his private yacht.
20.
Kim Kardashian West tried to tell us to take social distancing seriously even though she wasn’t socially distancing herself at all*.
21.
Jennifer Aniston posted a picture of her dog having deep thoughts while quarantining.
