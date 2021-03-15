Zack Greinke named Astros’ Opening Day starter

This will be the first time Greinke starts Opening Day for the Astros. Justin Verlander has started the last three seasons, but he is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Greinke has started on Opening Day four times in his career, with his last coming in 2019 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 37-year-old has never won an Opening Day start.

The former Cy Young winner went 3-3 during the pandemic-shortened campaign with a 4.03 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 67 innings.