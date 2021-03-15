YouTube to broadcast 21 MLB games in 2021

Regardless of what some fans may think about the partnership, MLB games will return to the YouTube streaming service as soon as next month.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), YouTube will broadcast 21 MLB contests during the third season of the working agreement between the two entities. YouTube’s campaign will begin with an afternoon matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, April 7.

As in previous years, YouTube MLB games aren’t available on local cable sports networks that are club broadcast partners.

“MLB content on YouTube continues to play a pivotal role in showcasing our club, player and baseball storylines to new audiences; and extending our live game offering across a full season is a significant step in the evolution of our partnership,” Dominick Balsamo, MLB Senior Vice President, Global Media & Business Development, said in a statement shared by Sports Video Group. “The fun and creative engagement opportunities featured in the ‘MLB Game of the Week’ on YouTube allow us to connect with baseball fans on another level and bring them closer to the game.”

MLB YouTube games include features that allow fans to interact via a live chat and in-game polls. In addition, 30-minute pregame shows will air on YouTube ahead of all 21 MLB contests.