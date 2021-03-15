Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

More countries halt AstraZeneca vaccine

Germany, France and Italy became the latest countries to suspend use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, citing reports of unusual blood clotting among a few people who recently received the shots in Norway.

Evidence that the vaccine causes clots seems thin at best. The World Health Organization continues to recommend the use of the vaccine. Even Europe’s main drug regulator says the benefits outweigh the risks. And Ann Taylor, AstraZeneca’s chief medical officer, said yesterday that the rate of clotting among vaccinated Europeans was lower than “would be expected among the general population.”

Thailand said it would resume distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha among the first to receive it.

Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.

Third wave: Europe is facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, with France considering new restrictions. Hungary’s prime minister predicted hospitals this week would be at their most overwhelmed since the start of the pandemic.