Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

More countries halt AstraZeneca vaccine
Germany, France and Italy became the latest countries to suspend use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, citing reports of unusual blood clotting among a few people who recently received the shots in Norway.
Evidence that the vaccine causes clots seems thin at best. The World Health Organization continues to recommend the use of the vaccine. Even Europe’s main drug regulator says the benefits outweigh the risks. And Ann Taylor, AstraZeneca’s chief medical officer, said yesterday that the rate of clotting among vaccinated Europeans was lower than “would be expected among the general population.”
Thailand said it would resume distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha among the first to receive it.
Third wave: Europe is facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, with France considering new restrictions. Hungary’s prime minister predicted hospitals this week would be at their most overwhelmed since the start of the pandemic.
Overcoming your fear: If an aversion to needles is keeping you from being vaccinated, experts suggest some ways to overcome it.
Policing in Britain under the spotlight
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain met with law enforcement officials yesterday after the London police faced a firestorm of criticism for cracking down on a vigil on Saturday.
Officials are investigating police tactics at the event, which had been declared unlawful because of coronavirus restrictions. The vigil honored Sarah Everard, 33, whose killing touched off a national outcry over misogyny and violence. A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged in her death.
Many women have questioned why the police — who reportedly told residents in the South London neighborhood where Ms. Everard disappeared to stay inside for their own safety — were demanding sacrifices from women rather than forcing men to forsake violence.
Later this week, Parliament is set to debate legislation that would grant the police more powers to control protests. Mr. Johnson said the bill would also increase sentences for rape and tackle domestic violence.
Related: Thousands took to the streets in at least 40 cities across Australia to protest violence and discrimination against women, spurred by multiple allegations of rape in the country’s halls of power.
Usually it’s foreigners who cavort in the winter at Siberia’s Lake Baikal, the world’s deepest lake. But with international tourism shut down, Russians are arriving in droves to make TikTok videos and snap Instagram photos.
“This season is like no other — no one expected there to be such a crush, such a tourist boom,” said the director of a history museum in the area.
ARTS AND IDEAS
Shaking up Britain’s podcast industry
Podcast listening numbers in Britain have surged — nearly a fifth of the British adult population now regularly listen to podcasts.
In an attempt to escape the BBC’s tight grip over Britain’s audio industry, a small group of podcast companies, using an influx of cash and inspired by the medium’s success in the U.S., are trying to prove they can produce content without the public broadcaster’s backing, and often with the support of large multinational corporations such as Spotify or Sony.
The BBC sees its role as protecting the British audio industry from the undue influence of other large companies.
“There’s a the danger of tech giants shaping a U.K. radio industry,” said Jonathan Wall, who runs the BBC Sounds audio app. “We think they have a huge part to play, but we don’t think they can solely shape a successful U.K. audio industry.”
The BBC’s own huge budget gives the broadcaster outsize influence on what gets produced in Britain. “We have such a rich legacy of production companies who have basically lived feast to famine predicated on how many BBC commissioning rounds they win,” said Jake Warren, the founder of Message Heard, a three-and-a-half-year-old podcast company.
Writing on Medium, Nick Hilton, the founder of the independent British podcasting company Podot, described an industry in flux. “The market is shaping up to be much less indie, much less counter cultural, much less innovative, going forward,” he wrote. “There are lots more full-time podcast producers doing the rounds, but they’re going to be indentured to big, flush corporations.”
