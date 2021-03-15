Yo-Yo Ma Delivers Surprise Performance at COVID-19 Vaccine Center

Instagram

The famous cellist plays his instrument as he waits for his turn to get his second dose of the vaccine, treating the crowd to performance of ‘Ave Maria’ and ‘Cello Suite No. 1’

As many still have doubt about the COVID-19 vaccine, Yo-Yo Ma gave a little support to fellow inoculated at Berkshire Community College vaccine clinic. The famous American cellist treated everyone at the health center to his first-class performance.

The renowned musician came to the vaccine center on Saturday, March 13, to get his second dose of the vaccine. He came with his wife Jill Hornor and brought along his cello. On their Facebook page, Berkshire Community College posted videos of the cellist sitting against the wall with his instrument in hand.



During the 15-minute stay in the observation room, Yo-Yo Ma played Franz Schubert’s “Ave Maria” and the prelude to Bach’s “Cello Suite No. 1”. Berkshire wrote, “Today at the #MyBCC vaccine clinic, folks waiting in the observation area were graced by the musical talents of amazing cellist Yo-Yo Ma!” with three smiley emoticons ending the thanking post.

The post was later swarmed by many comments and the community showed their gratitude. “WOW, what a treat!! How lucky for all those who were there. Getting protected physically by the vaccine and then boosted spiritually by none other than Yo-Yo Ma, one of the greatest musicians of our time,” Emily Chuo wrote.

“Beautiful!! Great way to help with some vaccine anxiety too!” Rachel Deschamps added. “Yo-Yo Ma is such a wonderful soul. He has been entertaining us throughout the pandemic. Check out his videos over the past year on YouTube,” Charlotte Libov noted.

Born in Paris, France, on October 7, 1955, Yo-Yo Ma reclaimed his fame after winning 18 Grammy Awards and recorded more than 90 albums. Yo-Yo was The Juilliard School and Harvard University graduate. He has made so many outstanding performances and one of them was his concert at the 2001 National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal Awards. Some artists who have made collaborations with him are Carlos Santana, Odair, guitarist James Taylor and Sergio Assad.