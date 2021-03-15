The first day of NFL free agency was something else around the league. Hundreds of millions in cold hard cash being thrown around despite the revenue downfall created by COVID-19.

Going away from their MO, the New England Patriots spent more money on Monday than during any offseason over the past decade. It’s clear Bill Belichick and Co. want to return to relevance after their first losing season since 2000.

On the other hand, it appears that the Seattle Seahawks remained largely quiet while they figure out what to do with disgruntled quarterback Russell Wilson. And while the Houston Texans made a ton of moves, none of them are likely going to change Deshaun Watson’s stance.

Below, we look at the biggest winners and losers from Day 1 of NFL free agency.

Winner: New England Patriots